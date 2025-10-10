Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Kasparov on the Kremlin
Premium Subscriber Exclusives
Jay Nordlinger
Debates
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
WATCH: RDI Hero of Democracy María Corina Machado Wins Nobel Peace Prize
If you're worried about the state of freedom, let RDI Hero of Democracy and Nobel laureate María Corina Machado inspire you.
Oct 10
•
The Next Move
70
5
How Trump Got a Gaza Ceasefire
The very qualities that make Trump dangerous domestically made him uniquely capable of delivering a win in Gaza.
Oct 10
•
Uriel Epshtein
and
Evan Gottesman
16
1
We Need Free-Speech Consistency
What you want for yourself, you have to grant to the other guy.
Oct 8
•
Jay Nordlinger
77
8
October 7 Exposed an Authoritarian Axis
Before the Hamas attacks on Israel, Western policymakers refused to acknowledge a problem that ran from Gaza to Yemen through Iran, Russia, and China.
Oct 7
•
Fatima Abo Alasrar
77
7
Trump’s March on Chicago
Trump used a thin pretext to invade LA. Now he aims to send the National Guard into Chicago and Portland—just because he can.
Oct 6
•
Garry Kasparov
135
15
A Scholar of China and a Friend to Its Persecuted
On Jerome A. Cohen, a great, and good, helmsman.
Oct 3
•
Jay Nordlinger
52
5
Is Trump The Kind of Guy Who Eats Last?
On Hegseth and Trump’s speeches to the top brass and the idea of servant leadership.
Oct 1
•
Uriel Epshtein
111
11
September 2025
Democrats' Credibility Dies in the Chaos
Chaos—or the perception of chaos—kills Democrats' credibility while extending Trump's political longevity.
Sep 30
•
Garry Kasparov
113
27
Exclusive Zoom Call Next Tuesday (10/7): How the Gaza War Went Global
A conversation featuring Palestinian, Israeli, and American perspectives.
Sep 29
•
Evan Gottesman
6
1
Autocracy in America Ep. 13: The Fraught Role of the Military in a Weakening Democracy
Bill McRaven on why we need military leaders who speak truth to power
Sep 26
•
Garry Kasparov
4
1
Comey Indictment: It’s Mafia Politics and Trump Is the Don
Pam Bondi and Kash Patel are on their way to becoming the president's "made men."
Sep 26
•
Garry Kasparov
299
27
Fortune Favors the Bold
Welcoming Jay Nordlinger from National Review to The Next Move as we build a bench of people defending freedom and democracy.
Sep 25
•
Jay Nordlinger
96
18
© 2025 Next Move
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts