Most of my relatives perished during the holocaust but I don’t take offense form idiot who doesn’t offend me. We do need to pay close attention and not underestimate how hate has metastasized, for if we do not it will be at our own peril. My remaining aunt said “every generation they come for us.”

Re: Fuentes, Carlson and their ilk: the problem is not the money-grubbing media; it is the vast bigot population seeking comfort and confirmation in the "fellowship of kindred souls." My eyes were opened to this problem when Trump won the nomination in 2016 on a purely racist appeal. Thank God he is destroying the nation economically; even bigots are cost-conscious.

