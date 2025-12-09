The Next Move

The Next Move

User's avatar
antirumpy's avatar
antirumpy
15h

Its time we return lady liberty to France. Maybe erect a statue of hitler

Tomas Pajaros's avatar
Tomas Pajaros
16h

for so many years, we could assume an immigration/assimilation model that had held for over 200 years, yes even back before nationhood - people came here and assimilated with each other in the cities and the farms. One could grant citizenhood to new arrivals with a high degree of confidence that they and their children would take a path leading to Americanization.

That is no longer true. Islamic religion and culture call for adherents to NOT assimilate, to convert or kill non-Muslims. This is uncomfortable to discuss but must be discussed. Immigration from the middle east must be managed differently.

We have a luxury, a blessing, in that we can see what failure to manage Muslim immigration has done, and continues to do, in the nations of Western Europe. We have an object lesson unfolding before our eyes.

Is Trump's approach best, arguably of course not. But are we lucky to have a president finally doing something to change the arc of this problem, to do something about? UNarguably YES.

So let's focus on how to achieve the goals, and avoid blocking the changes we need to make as a nation.

