The Next Move

Protect the Vote
17h

Cheeto’s And Nazi Republican Attack On Voting Rights

Fundamental to the Nazi Republican attempt to turn our republic into an authoritarian regime is to do away with thousands if not millions of registered voters who are labeled “enemies of the people” It’s important with daily news cycle distributed information to lose sight of the Nazi’s primary goal

Make no mistake the underlying ongoing effort to subvert and suppress registered voters is THE primary action of the Nazi Republican party So we should not take our eyes off the process that the Nazis have put in place as their primary objective

Cheeto loyalists at DOJ have replaced those who worked to insure free and fair elections Agencies to oversee elections including foreign interference have been cut Of course the gerrymandering has gotten to a boiling point And we can expect more attacks going forward

But Marc Elias at Democracy Docket(can sign up for free) underscores that elections and their certification occur not at the Federal but at the state level so protections against Cheeto’s attack and usurp electoral results will only go so far So WE the People control our own destiny when it comes to preventing the republic from collapse

Benjy Compson
17hEdited

In a just political world, the Dick Tators (hat tip Jonah) pictured above would be WANTED DEAD OR ALIVE…for I believe in the death penalty for mass murderers. Trump likes doing business with monsters because The Don envies the mobsters power over millions of people, whose subjects not only have to kick up to their dear leaders, but go down on them too…GOD HELP U.S. We the Living in Kakistocracy (hat tip Allah Pundit), I mean Idiocracy. Here we are now, Trump entertain U.S. In the meantime, can some so called leader in the still free Western world put a billion dollar bitcoin bounty on Stalin’s, I mean Putins head.

