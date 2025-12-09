From a Tony Award-winning actor training political dissidents in storytelling to impassioned conversations about freedom of speech and immigration, we’re coming off of two days of incredibly successful workshops and discussions at our Frontlines of Freedom Conference.

To cap off this year’s conference, we’re excited to host a conversation tomorrow (Wednesday, December 10) between Garry Kasparov and Senators Mark Kelly and Peter Welch—right in the heart of the action in Washington, DC.

We believe everyone should have the opportunity to engage with their leaders, and tomorrow is about that principle. Thanks to the generosity of RDI’s supporters, we’re opening up tomorrow’s session with Senators Kelly and Welch to our network free of charge.

We have a few seats remaining for tomorrow’s conversation, so don’t wait to register.

