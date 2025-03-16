The Next Move is a publication founded by former World Chess Champion and Russian dissident Garry Kasparov and published by the Renew Democracy Initiative (RDI). We provide expert analysis of the shifting frontlines in the battle against authoritarianism and strategic insights on what to do next.

As dangers to freedom have multiplied–from dictators abroad to political extremists at home—countless organizations and publications have come forward to help define and guard against the threat. Many have been clear about what they’re fighting against, but few have offered a compelling vision around what they’re fighting for.

The Next Move was founded to offer a clear vision of what we’re striving to achieve and explore strategies and tactics for getting there. We’re not just about analyzing the current moment; we want to think about what we can do to influence what comes next.

The Next Move will:

Offer a compelling vision for what free societies should look like. Determine effective strategies for making strides towards that vision while countering those who would threaten our republic. Publish powerful perspectives from some of the most courageous, dynamic, and experienced global figures—from dissidents to generals to former members of Congress—to clarify our current moment and better position us for the next one. Establish a community and identity around foundational American values. Identify failures in the status quo and offer realistic ways to address them instead of offering simple solutions to complex problems Offer honest, succinct, and well-organized analyses of the ideologies, movements, and even conspiracy theories which serve as key players in the trends buffeting the US and the world as a whole.

