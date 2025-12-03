Last week, I spoke at the Halifax International Security Forum. I had a few choice words for NATO and the US when it comes to the Western response (or non-response) to Russia’s ongoing genocidal war in Ukraine.

Those comments have gone viral over the past week. Here’s what I had to say (edited very lightly for clarity):

This is the best show Putin can hope for. Not a single straight answer. It’s not about how many weapons you have, ammunition… it’s: are you willing to fight and die? Oh, it’s nice, you have a Canadian-led brigade in Latvia. What are the orders for this brigade? Will they shoot if Russians cross the border? We know the answer. It will take ages to negotiate. I still didn’t hear a clear response to this. I can’t even imagine this. How can we discuss seriously the deal made by Trump’s business partner [Witkoff]? It’s a real estate deal to enrich Trump’s family and sell Ukraine. How can we seriously discuss that Ukraine will have to give up fortifications that are saving Europe? Ah, we’re celebrating NATO! NATO is not strong. NATO doesn’t exist. It’s a fake. It’s N-A-T-O, four letters. The reason you are still sitting here and celebrating it: Ukraine is dying every minute. It’s a massive sacrifice. If not for Ukraine, if not for Ukraine standing in front of Russia, Russian tanks would be in Poland already. You all suggested that Ukraine would give up. You offered Zelensky a ride. And he said, “I don’t need a ride, I need ammunition.” Four years, Ukraine is fighting for the whole of Europe. NATO was built to fight only one war. Not to go to Afghanistan, not to go to Syria. One war: To save free Europe from Russian aggression. Ukraine is the only country that is fighting this war, and we’re still discussing: Should we include them or not? Ukraine is the only country that is fulfilling NATO’s destiny. And we owe them everything. “Oh, let’s sacrifice them.” I don’t know how to explain this choice. As a Russian, I also feel guilty. That’s why I cannot tell Zelenskyy to show Trump the middle finger. But again, we have how many senators here? Are you going to tell Donald Trump that he cannot do that? You have 85 [senators]. 85 is more than two-thirds, yes? If I’m out of 100. So, yes. How come that, you know, this bill is still sitting somewhere on the floor of the Senate, and it’s not still being done? Putin, Xi Jinping, all others, they are celebrating it. And by the way, Russia has North Koreans, they have Cubans, they have Africans, volunteers, and we’re still talking about escalation? We have everything—military, political, economic power on our side—and we’re still losing the war. Thanks to Ukraine, Russia is not fulfilling Putin’s dream of restoring the Russian Empire. But, if, god forbid, Ukraine is forced to make this deal, then, it’s very clear: Putin will realize his dream. And then, guys, you are next, but you are not willing to fight.

My comments—especially the remark that “NATO doesn’t exist”—touched a nerve with critics and supporters alike.

I stand by what I said, and I’d like to expand upon it a bit.

As a formal entity, yes, there is an institution called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The terms of international accords are spelled out in great length and detail. But do they mean anything?

I often return to the formulation set forth by Lord Ismay, NATO’s first secretary-general, laying out the alliance’s core purpose: To keep the Soviet Union out, the Americans in, and the Germans down.

(Readers may recall that I revisited Ismay’s quote back in August when the buzz was all about “NATO-style” security guarantees for Ukraine, whatever that means).

The Soviet Union’s zombie successor is in free Europe—on the ground in Ukraine and with deep influence in NATO capitals from Washington to Budapest, Berlin, and Bratislava.

The Americans are out of Europe. The MAGA wing of the political spectrum actively wants out, and is doing everything possible to isolate the US from its democratic allies. But the non-MAGA wing is not guiltless. The invasion of Ukraine started on Joe Biden’s watch, and his administration responded to a Russian blitzkrieg with all the vigor of a garden snail.

And that last part: When Lord Ismay talked about keeping “the Germans down,” he wanted to prevent the rise of a hegemonic empire on the continent in the mold of Hitler’s Reich. Russia is abusing Western indecision and proceduralism to grab territory from its neighbors just as the Nazis did in Central Europe ninety years ago. Meanwhile, democratic Germany is unwilling to lead.

Judged by Lord Ismay’s standard, does the NATO alliance meaningfully exist? Why isn’t NATO collectively standing with the one country fulfilling its founding mission?

For too long, the West has chosen comfort over action, offering words and gestures to Kyiv while the Ukrainian people die every day in a desperate battle to hold the frontlines.

Yes, there was anger in my voice at Halifax. I spoke with a level of indignation appropriate to watching a free country sold out to a fascist aggressor. If the Free World allows its historical purpose to be watered down by caveats, then “never again” will quickly become “again and again.”

