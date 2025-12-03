The Next Move

The Next Move

Homi Hormasji
11h

Can we please pay attention. While we’re focusing - as indeed we must - on Trump’s domestic crimes - let us stay equally engaged with the horrors he is perpetrating in Europe. Trump is actively working to sell out Ukraine and to destroy NATO in service to his overlord, Putin.

Let us please consider the larger implications for democracy and freedom across Europe, for our nation and, indeed, across the world.

Putin is not going to quit until he is defeated - militarily and economically. NATO, please live up to your obligation to defend Europe against Russian aggression. It is the very reason for your founding. The time has come for NATO to protect the skies over Ukraine. Yes, it’s a hard choice, but it will pale by comparison with the choices that would otherwise lie ahead.

Vilmantas Lialko
11h

I follow geopolitics closely and make a point to listen to Garry Kasparov whenever I can. He is one of the few voices capable of identifying the root causes of the current conflict with crystal clarity. I fully support his mission and his message. Slava Ukraini!

