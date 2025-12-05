FOFCON Pod: The Voice The Regime Couldn't Silence

The Next Move thrives on debate, but we share one mission: strengthening democracy and challenging authoritarianism. Join us December 9–10, 2025, in Washington, DC, for the Renew Democracy Initiative’s third annual Frontlines of Freedom Conference (FOFCON). This in-person gathering unites dissidents, business and academic leaders, journalists, and advocates to build a culture of freedom. We’ll examine how authoritarians exploit issues like immigration, how to protect campuses and businesses from intimidation, and hear from people who stood up for liberty under repressive regimes. New this year, we’ll also be bringing FOFCON’s insights directly to Capitol Hill.

To get you in the FOFCON spirit, we’re publishing podcast interviews from RDI Senior Fellow Jay Nordlinger featuring the courageous dissidents who will be joining us in DC next month. In this episode, Jay is joined by RDI Frontline Fellow and Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad. Masih discusses the reality of life under the Islamic Republic, the regime’s assault on women’s rights, its efforts to silence her, and the brave Iranians risking everything. She emphasizes the importance of denouncing the regime—not the people of Iran—and the power of solidarity.

