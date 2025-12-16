The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Carmine's avatar
Jim Carmine
9h

Thank you for pointing out the insane rubbish of Mearsheimer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tomas Pajaros's avatar
Tomas Pajaros
9h

The main theme of The Art of the Deal is aggressive, large-scale deal-making centered on "thinking big," leveraging publicity, relentless negotiation (aim high, push hard), and projecting immense confidence to control outcomes, even if it means being unpredictable or controversial.

.

perhaps ESPECIALLY if it means being unpredictable or controversial.

.

blowing up the status quo, to restack the playing field, seems to be Trump's primary MO in his 2nd term.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Next Move · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture