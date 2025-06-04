General Ben Hodges: Why Military Strength Starts At Home

In the fourth episode of Whiskey Tango, our limited series on military leadership and conflict, Ben Hodges, the former commanding general of US Army Europe, returns to The Next Move to discuss an essential arena in modern war: the home front.

He’ll take on critical questions about the war at home: Is the military too woke? Why are civilians in charge of the armed forces? When can officers speak out? And why is American freedom both an asset and a weakness in a global battle against authoritarians?

Tune in to find out. You can watch the first part of the video for free. The full episode—along with other installments in our Whiskey Tango series—are available exclusively for paid subscribers of The Next Move. Your investment supports the Renew Democracy Initiative and sustains our efforts to offer a vision worth fighting for.

Europe’s Pearl Harbor Moment Might Come Too Late Gabrielius Landsbergis · Jun 3 Western media ran with the Kremlin’s framing of this week’s audacious Ukrainian strikes on Russian Air Force bases as a “Russian Pearl Harbor.” Unlike the infamous attack of December 7, 1941, Kyiv’s daring operation was very much provoked. But a modern-day Pearl Harbor in Europe—a sneak attack on an American ally—remains a very real prospect. Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis explains how it could all play out.

Read full story

Live with Garry Special Guest: Gen. Stanley McChrystal Uriel Epshtein, Garry Kasparov , and Stan McChrystal · Jun 3 Authoritarians on far right and far left are keyed into identity and community, the things that truly drive people to act. Meanwhile, the pro-democracy community remains mired in talk of process, policy, and politics. As important as those things are, they don’t actually move people on an emotional level. People are hungry for a discussion of core values, of how to build character when there is such a dearth of it in our society. Military leaders are well-placed to teach us about values coming out of one of the few institutions in US public life that actively instills values in its members. Now, one of America’s most decorated veterans, General Stanley McChrystal, joins Garry and Uriel to reorient the conversation in that direction with a discussion of his new book, On Character: Choices That Define a Life. Read full story

What made Osama bin Laden an effective leader?

Why hasn’t Russia nuked its enemies?

And why would a man who lost scores of relatives to Israel’s war in Gaza fight for peace in the Middle East?

Find out the answers to all of these questions and more with a paid subscription to The Next Move, which gives you access to incisive conversations from top thinkers like General Stanley McChrystal, General Ben Hodges, Major John Spencer, and Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib.