The Next Move

The Next Move

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
6
36

General Ben Hodges: What the West Still Doesn't Get About Russia

In Whiskey Tango episode 3, the former commander of US Army Europe offers a clear-eyed assessment of the war in Ukraine—and what it will take to end it on terms favorable to the Free World.
Garry Kasparov's avatar
Garry Kasparov
May 28, 2025
∙ Paid
6
36
Share

With decades of military experience, including as commanding general of US Army Europe–General Hodges doesn’t mince words. From why Russia hasn’t used nuclear weapons to how the US is deterring itself, Hodges offers a bracing indictment of Western hesitation and a powerful case for why Ukrainian victory is essential—not just for Europe, but for America’s own security and credibility. He explains why negotiated settlements won’t bring peace, how disinformation is Russia’s most effective weapon against NATO, and why the real bottleneck in supporting Ukraine isn’t industrial capacity—it’s political will.

If you think this war is someone else’s problem, Hodges is here to change your mind.

This is one of the most urgent interviews we've had. From NATO’s credibility to the threat of nuclear blackmail, this conversation explores what’s really at stake—and why the path to peace runs through victory, not compromise.

You can watch the first part of our interview for free. The full episode—and future ones like it—are available to paid subscribers of The Next Move. Your investment supports the RDI team and sustains our efforts to offer a vision for the future worth fighting for.

Check it out. Sit with it. And let us know what you think in the comments.

Leave a comment

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Next Move
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture