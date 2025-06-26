The Lies We Tell About NATO

General Philip Breedlove served as Supreme Allied Commander Europe. Leveraging his experience running all NATO operations in Europe, he dismantles the fiction that the transatlantic alliance is a warmongering, anti-Russian relic. Breedlove walks us through the real story: NATO is not easy to join. Countries like Ukraine and Georgia have practically begged for entry for decades. And the so-called “threat” to Russia? It’s not expansion—it’s that freedom is contagious. That’s what Moscow fears most.

But this conversation isn’t just about history—it’s a warning. The enemies of democracy are no longer easy to recognize or contain. They operate in cyberspace, in gray zones, and in our elections. And while NATO remains strong inside its borders, deterrence has collapsed everywhere else. We’re living in a world where the old rules don’t apply—and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

You can watch the first part of the video for free. The full episode—along with other installments in our Whiskey Tango series—are available exclusively for paid subscribers of The Next Move. Your investment supports the Renew Democracy Initiative and sustains our efforts to offer a vision worth fighting for.

