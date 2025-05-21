The IDF Killed My Family. Here’s Why I Fight for Peace.

In war, the loudest voices are often the most dishonest. That’s especially true in Gaza, where truth is suffocated by the fear of speaking freely. For those living under Hamas, silence is survival. Dissent is treason.

That’s why voices like Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib’s are so rare—and so necessary.

Born in Gaza and now living in the US, Alkhatib has spent years advocating for the rights of Palestinians cornered by Israel while fiercely condemning the violence, extremism, and authoritarianism of Hamas—showing that one can advance two complex but necessary causes simultaneously. He has lost friends and family, faced threats, and been vilified by activists on all sides. And yet he continues to speak. He challenges both the Israeli government, the brutal Hamas regime that rules Gaza, and the moral confusion that enables the catastrophe in his homeland from abroad.

In this new interview on The Next Move, I sit down with Ahmed to talk about growing up in Gaza and what life under Hamas really looks like, civilians caught in the crossfire, counterproductive extremism on US campuses, and the double standards that pervade so much of the international conversation on the war.

Ahmed’s message isn’t easy to hear. But that’s precisely why it’s worth listening to.

You can watch the first part of our conversation with Ahmed now. To hear the rest, and help us continue to amplify brave voices tyrants fear most, upgrade to a paid subscription. Ahmed risked everything to speak the truth. We’re doing our part to share it. With your support, we can keep authoritarians around the world on notice.

Watch the interview. Share it. And let us know your thoughts.

— Uriel Epshtein

