Politics at the Table: Can Americans Disagree with Purpose?

American politics are at a boil, and the temperature is only going to tick up as we head into the summer. Politics takes place across multiple arenas—on Capitol Hill, at the ballot box, in the streets—but it also happens around the dinner table.

Reliable public opinion polling shows that common ground in American politics is shrinking. That’s bad news for everyone—it means each camp retreats into its corner and solutions to pressing issues stagnate.

So we launched an experiment. We pulled together a group of friends with strong opinions on a wide array of pressing policy challenges and made them hash it out over dinner. Two of the topics they discuss—immigration and the war in Gaza—have been the catalysts for some of the most intense protests to take place on US soil in recent years.

Will the dinner explode or will these friends come out as role models for engaged citizenship at a time when it’s sorely needed?

Will the dinner explode or will these friends come out as role models for engaged citizenship at a time when it's sorely needed?

You'll have to watch to find out.

