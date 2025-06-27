Sneak Preview: The Common Sense Club

We’re getting ready to launch the Common Sense Club, a new initiative featuring politicians from across the political spectrum and around the world engaging in substantive conversations in pursuit of a compelling alternative to extremism.

Paid subscribers to The Next Move can get a sneak peak at one of the first installments of the Common Sense Club featuring Congressman Ritchie Torres with his take on breaking through people’s disillusionment with government. Stay tuned for the full video, coming soon!