The Secrets of Effective Leaders—Good & Evil

With conflicts raging from Ukraine to Gaza, we have to think more about war than we have in a long time. But what does war as a concept mean for Americans today? Is the goal still to win or is it just to muddle through? If war is a tactic, then what strategy does it serve?

I sat down with my friend General Stan McChrystal—one of the most respected military leaders of our time—to dig into war, leadership, and other hot button issues for the premiere of Whiskey Tango, our new, limited series with generals and military experts.

McChrystal led America’s most elite forces through Iraq and Afghanistan. He hunted bin Laden. He took down al-Zarqawi. And, controversially, he was fired by President Obama after criticizing the administration.

General McChrystal offers genuinely unique insights—and at times his comments surprised me.

He told me he might have supported Hamas had he grown up in Gaza. He explained why Osama bin Laden was an effective leader. He opened up about the mistrust between civilian and military leadership. And he told me what politicians should be telling Americans about the true cost of war.

— Garry Kasparov