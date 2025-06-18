The Next Move

The Next Move

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
16

Former NATO Supreme Commander: Why Iran Can't Win

A general's insight: If Iran wins, it will be because the West let them.
The Next Move's avatar
The Next Move
Jun 18, 2025
∙ Paid
3
16
Share

Editor’s note: We want to keep you abreast of fast-developing crises from LA to Iran, but we’re also cognizant of clutter in your inbox. We’re going to be streamlining our communications in the coming weeks. We appreciate your patience. Thanks as always for your readership and support!

US Air Force General Philip Breedlove served as Supreme Allied Commander Europe, responsible for all NATO operations on the other side of the pond. He knows America’s friends and foes inside and out. With war underway between Israel and Iran, General Breedlove gives an unfiltered breakdown of the Islamic Republic’s capabilities: Tehran, its proxies, and accomplices can wreak havoc. But it’s all a mask for strategic weakness.

The question is this: When the moment strikes, will the US and its allies stand up for their interests? In an asymmetrical battle between democratic nations and the agents of chaos, hesitation is easily exploited.

You can watch the first part of the video for free. The full episode—along with other installments in our Whiskey Tango series—are available exclusively for paid subscribers of The Next Move. Your investment supports the Renew Democracy Initiative and sustains our efforts to offer a vision worth fighting for.

Related Content

Iran, Russia, and the End of the World as It Is

Garry Kasparov
·
Jun 14
Iran, Russia, and the End of the World as It Is

Status quo huggers hide behind fear of what might happen instead of confronting the brutal truth of what’s actually happened.

Read full story
Whiskey Tango

General Ben Hodges: What the West Still Doesn't Get About Russia

Garry Kasparov
·
May 28
General Ben Hodges: What the West Still Doesn't Get About Russia

In this installment of Whiskey Tango, the former commander of US Army Europe offers a clear-eyed assessment of the war in Ukraine—and what it will take to end it on terms favorable to the Free World.

Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Next Move
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture