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Why Young Right-Wingers Are Going Catholic

From JD Vance to the Cicero Society.
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The Next Move, Linda Chavez, and Nate Weisberg

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From JD Vance to two-thirds of the Supreme Court, Catholicism is a real force among American conservatives, and the religion is attracting new recruits on the right. Journalist Nate Weisberg watched his friend from college convert, joining a burgeoning group of new, young Catholics working in right-wing politics. Linda chats with Nate about his New York Magazine piece, “The Young Catholic Elite Poised to Take Over MAGA,” and asks why an old faith is newly influential.

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