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Why Won’t George W. Bush Confront Trump?

Why so many are MIA on MAGA.
Linda Chavez's avatar
Jacob Weisberg's avatar
Linda Chavez and Jacob Weisberg

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Where is America’s only living former Republican president, George W. Bush? Where are the titans of industry from companies like Amazon? The Supreme Court justices, lawyers at Paul, Weiss and other top firms, and politicians on Capitol Hill? The media leaders at outlets like The Washington Post? In America’s moment of democratic crisis, prominent figures who could have stood up to MAGA demagoguery bent the knee or simply disappeared. Linda’s latest guest has a new book out investigating where all of these would-be guardians ran off to. Jacob Weisberg is the author of Profiles in Cowardice and former editor-in-chief of The Slate Group. Tune in to find out why so many are sitting things out.

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