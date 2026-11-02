The Next Move

The Next Move

The Next Move
Older/Wiser with Linda Chavez
What Is the Democrats’ Post-Midterm Message?
0:00
-29:41

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Next Move

What Is the Democrats’ Post-Midterm Message?

Garry Kasparov challenges Democrats to think big picture after election day.
Garry Kasparov's avatar
Linda Chavez's avatar
The Next Move's avatar
Garry Kasparov, Linda Chavez, and The Next Move
Paid

Refer a friend

Premium subscribers get access to the full podcast episode 24 hours before everyone else. Your contribution supports the work of the Renew Democracy Initiative—direct humanitarian aid to frontline communities in Ukraine, dissident-led civic education in the US, and getting more content up here on The Next Move.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Next Move · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture