The Other Election This Fall

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Americans aren’t the only ones going to the polls this fall. A week before the midterms, Israelis will vote for a new parliament—and possibly, a new prime minister. With the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Gaza playing an outsize role in US politics, the campaign in Israel will be sure to have an effect across the Atlantic. Will Benjamin Netanyahu persevere, or will he experience the same fate as Viktor Orbán in Hungary? Linda speaks with Tel Aviv-based analyst Eli Kowaz about what it means for Israel, the United States—plus, what it’s like to raise a young family in a nation at war.

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