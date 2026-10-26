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Do Gen Z’s Politics Make Sense? This Gen Zer Thinks So.
How young voters bounced from Trump to DSA.
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Older/Wiser Podcast
Exclusive content for paid subscribers of The Next Move.Exclusive content for paid subscribers of The Next Move.
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