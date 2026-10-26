The Next Move

The Next Move

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Do Gen Z’s Politics Make Sense? This Gen Zer Thinks So.

How young voters bounced from Trump to DSA.
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The Next Move, Linda Chavez, and Rachel Janfaza
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Premium subscribers get access to the full podcast episode 24 hours before everyone else. Now through the end of October, you can upgrade and save 30% on a subscription. Your contribution supports the work of the Renew Democracy Initiative—direct humanitarian aid to frontline communities in Ukraine, dissident-led civic education in the US, and getting m…

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