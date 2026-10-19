What the West Is Missing on Ukraine

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Europe and NATO are stuck in the past. Linda’s guest is Renew Democracy Initiative CEO Uriel Epshtein, who just got back from a gathering of the top allied security officials at the Warsaw Security Forum. There, Uriel saw firsthand how the West is approaching Russia and Ukraine with yesterday’s playbook. Following Trump’s diesel deal with Russia and restrictions on Ukrainian use of Starlink—and with the midterms right around the corner—Uriel lays out what he thinks it will take for the West to stop Putin.

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