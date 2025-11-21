Keeping track of everything can be…exhausting. So this weekly roundup will highlight the moves that matter (hence the name!).

Trump’s pardons, deals, and power plays highlight the rising threat of privatized power. A new proposed plan for Ukraine was drafted in consultation with Moscow. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, a plan for peace reminds us that diplomacy and democracy are different games. And across it all, RDI’s Frontlines of Freedom Conference is rallying the pro-democracy camp to defend freedom.

While power plays were changing the board, The Next Move was pulling back the curtain, offering strategic insights, and thinking moves ahead.

Pardons, Profits, and Private Power

Trump pardons a crypto billionaire with business ties to his family. He meets with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Trump’s business ventures boom in Saudi Arabia. Swiss executives shower him with gold—and tariffs on Swiss goods suddenly drop.

The common thread? A dangerous slide toward the privatization of power.

The Privatization of American Power Garry Kasparov · Nov 18 RDI Founder Garry Kasparov unpacks what happens when power becomes privatized for personal gain—and warns of the United States’ troubling shift towards it. Garry draws on lessons from Russia to warn of an unchecked Oval Office and the urgent need to rein it in. Read full story

The Price of Peace

The Trump administration has proposed a peace plan in Ukraine—after consulting Moscow, not Kyiv. The 28-point settlement plan would require Ukraine to surrender land and limit the size of its army and weaponry, echoing long-held demands by Russia.

When Deviant Diplomacy Delivers

This week, the United Nations voted to authorize the US’s post-war plan for Gaza. A ceasefire in the region is a win, but many were reluctant to credit the very man who brokered it: Donald Trump.

Frontlines of Freedom

At The Next Move we’re all about defending democracy and fighting authoritarianism. And RDI’s Frontlines of Freedom Conference (FOFCON) is bringing the pro-democracy camp together to build a culture of freedom.

To get in the spirit of FOFCON, RDI is launching the FOFCON Pod. Interviews with RDI Senior Fellow Jay Nordlinger and the courageous dissidents who will be joining us at FOFCON in DC next month.

Moves That Matter…Less

There’s no question that we’re seeing leaders flooding the zone—dominating headlines with noise to distract you from seeing the moves that mattered.

Each week, we’ll cut through the noise and raise a flag when something looks like a red herring: the cheap moves, shiny side quests, and headline-grabbers that keep you from seeing the whole board.

Funeral Invitation Snub

Thursday saw a parade of former presidents and top officials at Dick Cheney’s funeral. One top leader of the GOP was noticeably absent from the gathering: President Trump. Headlines honed in on the snub. Dramatic? Sure. But in the larger fight for democracy, is this really a move that matters? Or just a distraction from the whole board?