The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
elliott oberman's avatar
elliott oberman
7h

We certainly don't hear about the privatization success after they have been touched, they die! Everything Trump touches dies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Byham's avatar
James Byham
6h

Everything that used to be public but has been privatized is a giant scam for rich people, facilities deteriorating and the taxpayers then get hit again for the privatization peoples mismanagement, private equity and wall street love it though .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Next Move
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture