I tend to agree. I had a a dear friend from Libya who taught me early on that the west has no idea of how to deal with the Middle East. In short, he would say we are still tribal. If another tribe hits you then you must hit back 4x has hard to make your point. He said, that is how the tribe gains respect.

Trump has the animal instinct. The fact that djt provided a take it or leave approach with Hamas where a rejection of the proposal would provide the green light to destroy Hamas, seems to fit the thinking my friend and I discussed.

To Hamas, Trump is a proven tribal warrior and they understood it was not a bluff. That is why I believe Hamas agreed…this time.

