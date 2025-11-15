FOFCON Pod: When Garry Met Gorby

The Next Move thrives on debate, but we share one mission: strengthening democracy and challenging authoritarianism. Join us December 9–10, 2025, in Washington, DC, for the Renew Democracy Initiative’s third annual Frontlines of Freedom Conference (FOFCON). This in-person gathering unites dissidents, business and academic leaders, journalists, and advocates to build a culture of freedom. We’ll examine how authoritarians exploit issues like immigration, how to protect campuses and businesses from intimidation, and hear from people who stood up for liberty under repressive regimes. New this year, we’ll also be bringing FOFCON’s insights directly to Capitol Hill.

Join Garry and RDI in DC

To get you in the FOFCON spirit, we’re publishing podcast interviews from RDI Senior Fellow Jay Nordlinger featuring the courageous dissidents who will be joining us in DC next month. First up is RDI’s very own Garry Kasparov, who talks about an important chess anniversary, the intersection of Russian history and democracy, Putin’s useful idiots in America, and his experience meeting Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union.

Let us know what you think, stay tuned for the next installment, and join us in DC this December!

The board is yours! Congratulations to our raffle winners.

Forty years ago this month—November 1985—Garry Kasparov became World Chess Champion. We recently ran a contest giving subscribers a chance to win a free chess set autographed by Garry. Congratulations to our three winners! Here’s one winner, Mark Brumbaugh, with his prize.

Stay on the lookout for more raffles, plus other opportunities exclusively for paid subscribers!

More from The Next Move: