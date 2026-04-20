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Leaving the American Dream for Ukraine

A Marine's journey from Texas to Eastern Europe.
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Linda Chavez's avatar
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The Next Move, Linda Chavez, and Issac Olvera
Apr 20, 2026
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Join Garry Kasparov for a premium subscriber-exclusive Zoom conversation with former White House Attorney Ty Cobb, moderated by RDI CEO Uriel Epshtein. Coming up on Thursday, April 30 at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Click here to register.

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