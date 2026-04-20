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Leaving the American Dream for Ukraine
A Marine's journey from Texas to Eastern Europe.
Apr 20, 2026
∙ Paid
Older/Wiser with Linda Chavez
The Renew Democracy Initiative and The Next Move are excited to bring you Older/Wiser with Linda Chavez. Linda is a veteran of multiple presidential administrations, author, and columnist.
In a world of doomscrolling and daily outrages, Older/Wiser will showcase the big-picture perspective that comes with Linda’s five-plus decades in politics.The Renew Democracy Initiative and The Next Move are excited to bring you Older/Wiser with Linda Chavez. Linda is a veteran of multiple presidential administrations, author, and columnist. In a world of doomscrolling and daily outrages, Older/Wiser will showcase the big-picture perspective that comes with Linda’s five-plus decades in politics.
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