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Afghan Allies Abandoned

How former allies became casualties of US immigration policy.
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Linda Chavez's avatar
The Next Move and Linda Chavez
May 26, 2026
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Is NATO dead? Find out on our next premium subscriber Zoom call, featuring former NATO Secretary General and Prime Minister of Denmark Anders Fogh Rasmussen. The conversation—exclusively for premium subscribers—will take place TOMORROW, Wednesday, May 27 at 9am ET. For more information and registration, click here.

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