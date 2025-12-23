Here at The Next Move, we don’t just rattle off think pieces. We take action.

Last month our publisher, the Renew Democracy Initiative, put on the third annual Frontlines of Freedom Conference, bringing together dissidents from around the world alongside American leaders in business, policy, and the arts. We had senators, activists, even a TikTok star and Tony Award-winning Broadway actor.

The point? Build a coalition of people who’ve risked everything for freedom, amplify their voices, sharpen their stories, and bring home the stakes of this fight to an American audience that takes democracy for granted.

This isn’t theoretical. RDI Frontline Fellows—democracy advocates who persevered under the world’s harshest dictatorships—have already reached thousands of students, business leaders, and public officials.

Watch the video and find out more about what we’re doing offline. And if you’re interested in working together, drop us a line.

