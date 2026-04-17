A note from Garry Kasparov: Celebrate one year of The Next Move: save 30% when you upgrade to join our premium subscriber community and get invitations to exclusive Zoom conversations, early access to podcasts, and other perks!

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Garry Kasparov is the founder and chairman of the Renew Democracy Initiative, which publishes The Next Move.

For many of us, recent news has been a rollercoaster. If you are like me, you may be celebrating Viktor Orbán’s electoral defeat in one moment, while anxiously watching the state of the war in Iran the next. World events remain complicated, to put it mildly.

But in some unequivocally good news: This month marks one year since the Renew Democracy Initiative launched The Next Move. To celebrate, I am happy to announce our next premium subscriber Zoom call, taking place on Thursday, April 30 at 5:00 PM EST.

This month, I am excited to invite you to a conversation with Ty Cobb, who served as White House special counsel in the first Trump administration from 2017 to 2018. RDI CEO Uriel Epshtein will moderate my conversation with Ty.

Mr. Cobb is a veteran attorney and former federal prosecutor who brings an insider’s perspective on the Trump administration and the challenges facing American democracy. Since 2018, he has often been a vocal critic of actions he believes threaten our democratic institutions. He is a man of law and principle, and I am looking forward to having a candid discussion with him.

On previous calls, we have had very fruitful conversations with guests such as RDI Vice Chair Linda Chavez and historian Edward Luce. I was so happy to see so many of you at these conversations, and I’m looking forward to continuing the tradition.

We hope you join us on April 30! This is a premium subscriber exclusive, but to make matters easier (and to mark our 1-year anniversary!), we’re offering 30% off premium subscriptions through the end of April.

If you are not yet a premium subscriber, you can find the link to upgrade at the top of this article. And if you know someone who may enjoy this call or our other work here at The Next Move, feel free to send them a gift subscription. I don’t receive a cent from your contributions. It all goes to our work here at the Renew Democracy Initiative: shaping the conversation on The Next Move; connecting political dissidents with students, business leaders, and elected officials; and delivering RDI’s life-saving aid to frontline communities in Ukraine.

I hope to see many of you soon. You can register for the Zoom call at the link below (the signup link is just past the upgrade button if you’re a free subscriber). We’re committed to a real dialogue, so come prepared with questions for me and Mr. Cobb!