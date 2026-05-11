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Garry Kasparov on Regime Change
From Moscow to Tehran.
May 11, 2026
∙ Paid
Older/Wiser with Linda Chavez
The Renew Democracy Initiative and The Next Move are excited to bring you Older/Wiser with Linda Chavez. Linda is a veteran of multiple presidential administrations, author, and columnist.
In a world of doomscrolling and daily outrages, Older/Wiser will showcase the big-picture perspective that comes with Linda’s five-plus decades in politics.The Renew Democracy Initiative and The Next Move are excited to bring you Older/Wiser with Linda Chavez. Linda is a veteran of multiple presidential administrations, author, and columnist. In a world of doomscrolling and daily outrages, Older/Wiser will showcase the big-picture perspective that comes with Linda’s five-plus decades in politics.
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