The Next Move

The Next Move

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Garry Kasparov on Regime Change

From Moscow to Tehran.
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Linda Chavez's avatar
Garry Kasparov's avatar
The Next Move, Linda Chavez, and Garry Kasparov
May 11, 2026
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Is NATO dead? Find out on our next premium subscriber Zoom call, featuring former NATO Secretary General and Prime Minister of Denmark Anders Fogh Rasmussen. The conversation—exclusively for premium subscribers—will take place on Wednesday, May 27 at 9am ET. For more information and registration, click here.

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