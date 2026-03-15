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Skepticalcentrist's avatar
Skepticalcentrist
4hEdited

Mamdani, like Trump, will say the most self preserving thing until public pressure is applied. The first impression is what sticks. Mamdani knows this.

New York would be wise to snap out of the honeymoon phase and start judging Mamdani for how every single crisis so far has been met with self preservation tactics that have come at the expense of public safety.

All of his initial responses are propagandized rewriting of the real story.

The cops instigated a “snowball fight.” A bomb was almost detonated during a violent anti-Muslim protest.

All of this sends an unequivocal signal to Islamic extremists. “You are presumed innocent and the other side is presumed guilty. Go crazy”

It’s sad watching New York make every mistake that Minnesota carefully maneuvered just 2 months ago.

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Zaizai在在's avatar
Zaizai在在
3h

Literally what's the point of throwing a bomb to shittu protesters rather than to baby eating politicians😭 if you're gonna do something violent at least do it to a messed up person in power not random shitheads who listen to those people in power.

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