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Skepticalcentrist's avatar
Skepticalcentrist
12hEdited

Thank you. I’ve been waiting too long for an article to articulate this. The far left claims that the Israeli flag is a shield, but they are using it as a shield as well. A shield to deflect all antisemitic thought and chalk up to “well actually we are just mad at Israel. Being mad at a sovereign state isn’t antisemitic”

This is a lie they tell themselves. Their judgements and biases still stem from antisemitic sentiments.

When you hear somebody cry that Israel controls all the world’s purse strings and acts as a puppet master, that’s an inherently antisemitic thought predicated on the idea that Jews are greedy manipulators that control everything. The fact is Israel does not control much at all. You can easily observe this if you simply pay attention. Like any state, Israel seeks to influence social narratives to its favor. It tries and it largely fails. That’s just self interest, a theme all sovereign states are guilty of. They would not be sovereign if they weren’t self interested…

If you’re going to pick on a single state and build a case that it’s unusually and unacceptably aggressive, your argument should not be littered with hypocrisies about every other state in existence. You should take other states into consideration in your condemnation of Israel, lest you be accused of closed-minded bigotry and stereotyping. This is the very foundation of antisemitism, double standards and punishing Jews for not behaving according to how they think a Jew should behave.

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Sharon Bouchard's avatar
Sharon Bouchard
11h

The attacker in West Bloomfield yesterday had family in Lebanon that was killed by Israeli bombs.

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