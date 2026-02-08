The Next Move

Diane Battista
Bad Bunny is Puerto Rican and an American citizen as all people born in Puerto Rico ARE. The “alternative family entertainment “is featuring Kid Rock .

Adam Kiningzer had a brilliant post yesterday about this “ alternative Super Bowl halftime” featuring Kid Rock which is especially relevant in light of the Jeffrey Epstein files and controversy that continues- Adam posted :

“MAGA: “I ain’t watching the halftime show!!!! I’m watching the pro-family TPUSA one headlined by KID ROCK MAGAAA!!!!”

Kid Rock song:

“ladies, young ladies, I like 'em underage, see. Some say that's statutory (but I say that's mandatory)””

Adam Kiningzer

Delve deeper into Kid Rock’s lyrics and you will be shocked!

Skepticalcentrist
Republicans decided to seize on cancel culture. Not to reject it, but to embrace it and dial it up to 11.

It turns out they want to cancel about 99% of the world.

