The Next Move

The Next Move

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Next Move

A Federal Prosecutor on the Rule of Law

The state of America’s constitutional order.
Linda Chavez's avatar
The Next Move's avatar
Andy McCarthy's avatar
Linda Chavez, The Next Move, and Andy McCarthy
Mar 09, 2026
∙ Paid

Give a gift subscription

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Next Move · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture