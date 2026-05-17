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Linda Metz's avatar
Linda Metz
1d

China might think that US’s stalemate in the Iran war and Trump’s ambivalence towards Taiwan … as a ‘good time’ to invade them and reclaim *their* sovereignty

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Lloyd's avatar
Lloyd
19h

To your point:

The difference between Republican supporters and all others?

Republican supporters have simple and clear requests: dominate, punish, harm, control. That’s it.

Dem/Ind supporters: the want list is lengthy and changes frequently. Insufficient cohesion.

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