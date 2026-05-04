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Jennifer Anderson's avatar
Jennifer Anderson
7h

May he enter the bunker and never be seen again.

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Martha Ture's avatar
Martha Ture
6h

My Ukrainian grandmother's curse upon him.

May you be rich. May you be so rich that you have ten houses.

And in every house, ten bedrooms.

And in every bedroom, ten beds.

And may you be found dead in every one of them.

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