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TanyaFella's avatar
TanyaFella
2h

Commendable and inspiring. Justice matters. I share your cold fury toward the russian invaders, and the entire structure behind them.

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
2h

National Security Is Cheeto’s Cheap Answer

Have you noticed that every time Cheeto makes a statement about some foreign policy or decision he does it by making it about national security? For the good of the country??

As Cheeto recently said, “We(Nazi Republicans) needed to go to war with Iran because they had a nuclear bomb(remember when Cheeto said his megabomb “obliterated” Iranian nuclear capability) and they were ready to bomb the USA” Since that time he has consistently said that he had to attack Iran because of the nuclear bomb capability and that high gas prices are worth it because we prevented Iran from getting a nuclear bomb

Of course the whole mass deportation policy is built around national security The worst among us are a national security threat so therefore deport all immigrants makes little sense but overall the central theme is how can Cheeto make the country safe That's how Cheeto sells the mass internment of immigrants and US citizens He says he takes his lead from FDR's illegal unconstitutional internment of Japanese Americans in 1942

Even Cheeto’s desire to expand the country’s fingerprint in the Western hemisphere by wanting to take over Greenland, decapitating Venezuela leadership by kidnapping Maduro, considering invading Cuba This is all done for “national security”

Now of course because of the war expenses for national security Cheeto says it’s not possible for the Federal government to fund Medicare and Medicaid(https://bit.ly/4sBjKdv) Take away the country’s health safety net to fund a bogus war initiated by Netanyahu and AIPAC

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