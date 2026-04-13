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Pamela Jo Delk's avatar
Pamela Jo Delk
5h

Happy Birthday!

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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
5h

I think a lot of Americans of the democratic persuasion will misinterpret what this election meant in both Hungary and how it translates to American. It wasn’t usa democratic liberals. It was a vote for the rule of law. For less corruption and more euro and less Russia. It wasn’t liberal American style progressivism. As you say still very anti immigration but even Denmark is tough on immigration and while not pro Ukrainian they want the 20 B euro 💶 and said will not block an EU loan 💸 if not participate. So a good day for Hungary and the world

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