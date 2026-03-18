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Ludwig J. Marx's avatar
Ludwig J. Marx
8h

The convergence of Washington and Moscow behind Orbán is striking, but the more important question is structural: why does this convergence exist at all? Both Trump and Putin benefit from a fragmented Europe that cannot act collectively. Orbán is not the cause of that fragmentation. He is its most useful symptom. As long as one member state can block EU decisions on Ukraine, sanctions, and energy, the collective capacity of Europe remains hostage to the electoral outcomes of 10 million Hungarians. That is the vulnerability worth examining.

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Benjy Compson's avatar
Benjy Compson
4h

Why I am not Catholic, or proud to be an American anymore….Pope Leo will not condemn mobsters like The Don and all his Catholic in Claim Only Capos like Vance, Rubio, Homan, Cruz….and the President of the United States palling around with terrorists like Putin, Xi, Un…Orban….We the People need to de -Trumpify RIGHT NOW. Resistance and confrontation with all things TRUMPISM is not futile, it is your moral duty. God HELP U.S. Please take him away

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