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Norbert Bollow's avatar
Norbert Bollow
5h

“I’d like to believe the Europeans can do something useful, but a strongly worded letter isn’t going to cut it here.”

At the very least, the EU can:

- accuse all the key people in the election-stealing government of being criminals, and issue corresponding European Arrest Warrants (which won’t be acted upon as long as the criminals remain in Hungary, but it’d still be a powerful symbolic step);

- explicitly not recognise the criminals and those who act on their behalf as representing a EU member country; this would in practice mean that Hungary’s government would no longer have any voting rights at the EU level — in particular Orbán would lose the ability to hold up, or use as leverage, decisions that require unanimity;

- stop the flow of euros from the EU budget to Hungary’s government and businesses and other organisations which are close to it.

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Synthetic Civilization's avatar
Synthetic Civilization
3h

Strong piece. Democracies rarely disappear in one move. They get tested at the point where an incumbent decides the rules only apply if he wins.

From there, the question is no longer procedural. It’s whether anyone inside the system still has the will to translate formal legitimacy into actual constraint.

That’s why Hungary is worth watching.

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