I’m still trying to figure out what’s wrong with diversity (a demographic fact), equity (synonymous with fairness), and inclusion (vs exclusion). Maybe if I figure it out, I’ll then know what “woke” is. And then I’ll understand how “the left” is forcing “the right” into fascism. All I see right now is a bunch of people on the right whose feelings are hurt by distinctly American values, but perhaps when I understand “woke,” this misconception will be cleared up.

Kasparov is correct. There is something about simplistic narratives of past glory and the traditions of “us real people,” versus “those others,” that will always have more crowd appeal to the politically disengaged than materialistic explanations of why they themselves are on the outs. On the one hand, people see a kind of vaguely religious and symbolically driven call to vigilance and protection of familiar ways. On the other, people see privileged intellectuals who seem to be talking down to them, pointing to material benefits that, in the view of the audience, may never come to pass. Extremist narratives of the former type attract more people than those of the latter. It was true in the days of Weimar Germany and is true today. In the U.S., the hard left doesn’t hold that much sway in the Democratic Party and never has. The rescue from our current condition — a reinvigoration of the American dream for all — will come from the political mainstream not the fringes.

