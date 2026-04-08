The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allan Toh's avatar
Allan Toh
5m

To trump it isn't about the Iranian people, or any people, he couldn't care less, it's about him feeling manly, macho, mighty, he thinks Might makes Right, and it's HIS might, not the US military, or its economic might, it's him making himself feel oh so mighty over all, a small, little shell of a man faking himself.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Next Move · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture