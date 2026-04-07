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Ross Dickson's avatar
Ross Dickson
3h

The first restrictions on immigration were not enacted until 1822, with the Chinese Exclusion Act, and broadened to include Southern and Eastern Europeans in 1917 and 1924.

Date should be 1882, not 1822.

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Liam Comer-Weaver's avatar
Liam Comer-Weaver
3h

Even before Wong Kim Ark and the 14th amendment, birthright citizenship was litigated on the state level, and was determined to be carried into the republic from English common law: https://crossingpointspolicy.substack.com/p/the-heiress-of-congress-spring?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=th8gw

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