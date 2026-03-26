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Johan's avatar
Johan
8h

This is less a confusion about values. The president isn’t confused. He knows the difference between Ukraine and Russia. He just doesn’t care, because the distinction doesn’t serve his interests.

This is incentive-driven equivalence, not philosophical. When he says “they do it, we do it,” he’s not making a moral claim, he’s clearing the board of obligations. A negotiating posture dressed as a worldview.

The old moral equivalence at least represented a sincere, if wrong, belief. What gets performed now is something colder: the deliberate erasure of accountability so that no action requires justification and no alliance requires maintenance.

The Republican Party didn’t drift into this. It was pulled…and went willingly, because the base wanted permission to stop caring.

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Lidia's avatar
Lidia
8h

Reminds me a lot of the foolishness young people spouted in the late 60s and 70s, esp on university campuses... very leftist at the time. Sad to see so-called conservative adults buying into the same nonsense today.

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