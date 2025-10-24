One Week Left to Win An Autographed Kasparov Chess Set
Introducing Moves That Matter, a new weekly roundup to give you a strategic view on the news.
Welcome to Moves That Matter, a new weekly roundup from The Next Move.
The Next Move is all about a strategy for the pro-democracy community. To be strategic requires taking a wide view—highlighting pieces you may have missed, revisiting yesterday’s analysis to see what we got right and what we got wrong.
Keeping track of everything is… exhausting. So this roundup will highlight just the moves that matter (hence the name!).
Home Field Advantage
We’re mixing chess and sports metaphors, but we needed to set up the domestic section of this newsletter somehow. Also, the World Series starts tonight. Bear with us!
Shut It Down?
Government has ground to a halt.
Weeks into the shutdown, we revisit the question: Is closing the government the strategically-sound move to hold the administration accountable?
To answer this, let’s revisit our debate from April when a shutdown was first on the table—and Democratic leadership chose to compromise.
Let us know in the comments: Do you think the shutdown is still the move?
Putin’s Pawn
The crises continue abroad. Trump’s meeting with Putin in Russia-friendly Hungary is off (for now), but the fact that it was even a consideration shows just how much influence Moscow still wields in Washington.
A Shaky Ceasefire
In the Middle East, initialing a ceasefire deal is only half the battle. With the Israel-Hamas truce already in turmoil, can Trump’s tactics deliver lasting peace?
Your Move
Renew Democracy Initiative Director of Communications Evan Gottesman asked readers about their experiences with the No Kings protests.
Is No Kings making a splash—or is it a bust? Can the opposition counter authoritarianism and control extremism in its own corner? Here’s what you had to say:
Ed P. had a positive experience protesting in Philadelphia—but offered some constructive feedback:
Derrick White chose not to participate:
I think the inflatable frogs and other creatures are a brilliant way to stand up to the tyranny and fascism displayed by Trump’s ICE storm troopers. Visually it makes all those brutes in camo and flack vests and masks and guns look really stupid. Ridicule is the way to win the hearts and minds of those just looking on. It is smart, it’s clever and it takes courage. The brutes are the best at intimidation and … well… brutality, which is why they’re there. All that fire power confronting pacifist frogs makes the guys all tricked out for Al Qaeda look really lame. You can’t out-power a brute. But if you give people cause to laugh at them with all their ridiculous over-reaction, then you make your point in a way that creates a lasting image. That is what will win people to the cause of democracy.