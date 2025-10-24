The Next Move

NLTownie
15m

I think the inflatable frogs and other creatures are a brilliant way to stand up to the tyranny and fascism displayed by Trump’s ICE storm troopers. Visually it makes all those brutes in camo and flack vests and masks and guns look really stupid. Ridicule is the way to win the hearts and minds of those just looking on. It is smart, it’s clever and it takes courage. The brutes are the best at intimidation and … well… brutality, which is why they’re there. All that fire power confronting pacifist frogs makes the guys all tricked out for Al Qaeda look really lame. You can’t out-power a brute. But if you give people cause to laugh at them with all their ridiculous over-reaction, then you make your point in a way that creates a lasting image. That is what will win people to the cause of democracy.

