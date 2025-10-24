Welcome to Moves That Matter, a new weekly roundup from The Next Move.

Trump’s March on Chicago Garry Kasparov · Oct 6 Many of the Trump administration's National Guard deployments are wrapped up in legal limbo. But Garry Kasparov appeals to Americans to read the president's motives clearly. Read full story

Government has ground to a halt.

Weeks into the shutdown, we revisit the question: Is closing the government the strategically-sound move to hold the administration accountable?

To answer this, let’s revisit our debate from April when a shutdown was first on the table—and Democratic leadership chose to compromise.

Debates Schumer Was Wrong Garry Kasparov · Apr 8 Garry Kasparov posits that Schumer’s decision to back Trump’s funding bill and avoid a shutdown was a misstep. Operating as normal is all well and good when everything is… well, normal. But when the president erodes every norm in the book, real leadership demands bold, risky, plays. Was a shutdown the risky move supporters of democratic norms needed to make? Read full story

Debates Schumer Was Right Apr 15 Former Congressman Mickey Edwards disagreed. He argued that Schumer’s decision was a necessary compromise to sustain public trust, essential services, and his party’s long-term strength. Schumer chose strategy over spectacle and survival over short-term wins. Read full story

The crises continue abroad. Trump’s meeting with Putin in Russia-friendly Hungary is off (for now), but the fact that it was even a consideration shows just how much influence Moscow still wields in Washington.

In the Middle East, initialing a ceasefire deal is only half the battle. With the Israel-Hamas truce already in turmoil, can Trump’s tactics deliver lasting peace?

I Met the Founders of Hamas. Gaza's Terrorist Rulers Can't Surrender. Ksenia Svetlova · Oct 21 Will the ceasefire last? Ksenia Svetlova interacted with Hamas leadership firsthand. She argues that the Palestinian terror group accepted the deal out of necessity, not conviction. She traces Hamas’s unprecedented isolation and its plan for the region, dissecting the fragile truce and the unanswered questions of the future of Palestine. Read full story

