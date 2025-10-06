The Next Move

According to retired, high ranking officers, those still in the military are already asking how to disobey orders. The governors need to do more than make statements and file lawsuits. They need to work actively to organize their citizens on the ground.

I've posted this elsewhere, but sharing again because I think it's important.

Here’s my suggestion for everyone: if you see masked guys like this with guns and law enforcement markings trying to cuff someone, ask them once to show their law enforcement identification card. Not a badge. An ID card that shows this person actually works for a law enforcement agency. If they refuse, call 911 immediately and report an armed kidnapping in progress. Let CPD take it from there. And record everything.

I’m a federal criminal defense attorney and I’ve had real cases in the Chicago area where robbery crews went around dressed as federal agents—with guns, badges, vests, dashboard lights, handcuffs, etc.—roll up on victims and then commit armed robberies, kidnappings for ransom, home invasions, and torture after they’ve “arrested” them.

That’s why masked guys claiming to be cops running around grabbing people is such a dangerous thing. Unless and until proven otherwise, I would not take anyone’s word that they really are law enforcement if they’re hiding their face and won’t show identification.

Reporting this as a crime does two things. First, they really may not be cops. If they aren’t and that guy goes in the vehicle, we’ll be lucky to see him again.

Second, it creates a local paper trail documenting the incident. When the cops arrive they have to check ID and will have to write an incident report. This ensures there’s a record of who these guys actually are and of who they’re trying to haul away, as well as whether there was a warrant.

They wear masks and hide their identities because they don’t want to be held accountable by the courts and the public. This is the most effective counter to that problem that I can think of.

(FWIW, it’s also why they’re targeting people for immigration offenses, not criminal offenses. It cuts the judicial system out of the loop, avoiding any inconvenient questions from a judge. But that’s a different discussion.)

