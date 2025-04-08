The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lou's avatar
Lou
Apr 9

Thanks, it certainly felt like a missed opportunity and your explanation seems to shed light on why. You are absolutely correct that those of us who are watching this nightmare unfold are asking WHERE is the opposition leadership? Any act of opposition even if it fails will rally people and provide hope. Capitulation by Schumer brought nothing but criticism and despair from those of us that want to see Trump challenged at EVERY turn since this is exactly what a bully wants to see and emboldens them to push even harder against a weak opponent. We cannot afford to miss any other opportunities and if the democratic leadership isn’t willing to take that approach they should step aside and let others take their place!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Naima (NM)'s avatar
Naima (NM)
Apr 8

Thank you. Your insights are so valuable. Keep speaking out please.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Next Move
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture