Johan
9h

Excellent points.

The difference between societies that govern through trust versus fear isn’t abstract. It’s whether athletes can speak without their families becoming hostages.

When American Olympians express “mixed emotions” and the president attacks them for it, MAGA reveals what it’s optimizing for: the authoritarian playbook where criticism equals treason.

The tell is in what they envy. Russian athletes don’t criticize Putin. Chinese athletes don’t question the CCP. Not because they’re more patriotic, because their families are leverage and survival depends on compliance. MAGA looks at that and sees efficiency, not horror.

Authoritarian systems optimize for power and control, concentrating suffering on anyone who doesn’t conform. Democratic systems with high trust optimize for the capacity to speak, challenge, and correct course without losing everything.

The American athletes aren’t tearing down the flag. They’re using the freedoms it represents—-the exact freedoms distinguishing trust-based societies from fear-based ones. When those freedoms become conditional on saying only what power wants to hear, you’re not defending America. You’re dismantling it.

Hunter Hess: “One of the many things that makes this country so amazing is that we have the right and the freedom to point that out.”

That’s what societies should optimize for…not dominating rivals, but conditions where humans can speak truth without fear that honesty destroys their families.

MAGA wants the Chinese model: shut up, comply, or face consequences. They’re not defending American values. They’re envying authoritarian control and calling it patriotism.

Once you’ve lost the capacity to criticize power without retribution, you’ve lost the point of civilization entirely.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Shah Jawad's avatar
Shah Jawad
10hEdited

America has democratic freedoms that are still unimaginable in much of the world. But that's not a reason to be idle.

Authoritarianism is never too far.

Democracy is built by the people, and it will collapse of people don't stay vigilant, if they don't keep fighting for their rights.

